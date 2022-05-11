DENMARK, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Denmark is facing an attempted homicide charge after an incident that reportedly happened because he didn’t bring his child to school.

The criminal complaint obtained by Local 5 says that 26-year-old Tyler Stately is facing six charges, including attempted homicide, after an incident with a woman. On May 9 around 3 p.m., Brown County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance in the 400 block of North Wall Street in Denmark.

When authorities arrived, a female was sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle covered in what appeared to be blood. The victim said that Tyler ‘beat her’ with a hammer. The victim’s daughter was also in the backseat of the vehicle and was not injured.

A man came out of the residence and started walking away from a deputy. The victim said that probably was Tyler. A deputy was able to take Tyler into custody without incident.

Authorities say that there was a ‘substantial’ amount of suspected blood on the carpeting on the stairs to the second floor and on the entrance/exit glass door to the residence. Inside the residence, a hammer was found with suspected blood as well as strands of dark hair on it.

Multiple smoking devices, prescription pills and THC were found throughout the apartment.

The victim explained to authorities that the whole incident happened because Tyler didn’t bring their daughter to school. She also mentioned that Tyler and she recently ended their marriage.

She said she went to Tyler’s apartment to see why the child was not in school. When she arrived at the apartment she honked her horn but did not receive any response.

When she knocked on the door, Tyler answered. After the victim asked if he heard the honking, he allegedly started hitting her in the head with a hammer.

The victim then gathered the child and went to her vehicle and called 9-1-1.

In addition to a gouge in her head, the victim also reportedly had bruising on her back that had a circular outline and was described as the size of a head of a hammer.

When deputies tried to talk to Tyler, he reportedly said he wasn’t answering any more questions.

Tyler is facing the following charges:

Attempted First Degree Intentional Homicide – Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 60 years in prison (Can be increased by up to five years due to the dangerous weapon)

Aggravated Battery – Domestic Abuse, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 15 years in prison (Can be increased by up to five years due to the dangerous weapon)

Neglecting a Child – Specified Harm did not Occur Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Misdemeanor Up to 30 days in prison

Possession of THC Misdemeanor Up to six months in prison

Possess/Illegally Obtained Prescription Misdemeanor Up to six months in prison



Court records show that Tyler was scheduled to appear in court on May 10 at 2 p.m., but no information was updated.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.