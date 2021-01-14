GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Dense fog believed to cause fatal crash in Seymour on Jan. 13

SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver was pronounced dead at the scene, as a single-vehicle crash caused Seymour roads to be closed for five hours.

According to authorities, around 11:15 p.m. on Jan. 13 the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a vehicle crash in the area of Cty Tk VV and Vandenheuvel Rd in Seymour.

A pickup truck being driven by a 50-year-old woman from Nichols was approaching the curve at Vandenheuvel Rd. The vehicle was not able to handle the curve and struck a tree.

According to a release, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was also reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.

Dense fog is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

The roadway was closed for approximately five hours, but has since reopened.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Seymour PD, Oneida Tribal PD, Seymour Fire, Seymour Rescue, and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

