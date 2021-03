The pandemic caused many flight cancellations, but three months into the new year; Appleton airport is seeing more and more passengers.

With sales up, they are reintroducing a community favorite flights. The Denver nonstop flight is a daily flight, that departs in the morning and returning in the evening.

The airport is looking forward to bringing back new and old flights as people begin to travel out of state more.

