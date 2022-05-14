WISCONSIN (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to high fire danger in northeast Wisconsin.

Every county in northeast Wisconsin should be considered an area with high fire danger.

The state is on alert due to near-critical fire danger in the northwest. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

The DNR has issued annual and special burning permits for debris piles, burn barrels, and prescribed burns, but some may be suspended today in counties where the DNR has burning permit authority. Those counties include Green Lake, Marinette, Oconto, Waupaca, and Waushara.

Officials say any fire could start and spread quickly in these conditions and are advising Wisconsinites to avoid outdoor burning, including limiting the use of campfires until conditions improve.

FIRE SAFETY TIPS

Avoid outdoor burning until conditions improve. Burn permits for debris burning are currently suspended in numerous counties.

Operate equipment (chainsaws, off-road vehicles, lawnmowers, etc.) early in the morning or late in the day to avoid sparks at peak burn hours.

Secure trailer chains to keep them from dragging.

Delay having campfires until the evening hours as fire conditions tend to improve; keep them small and contained. Make sure they are completely extinguished before leaving them unattended.

Report fires early, dial 911.

The DNR has responded to around 400 wildfires burning more than 600 acres so far in 2022. Most of these were related to debris burning, which is the leading cause of wildfires.

For more information on burning permits and locations, click here.