Department of Workforce approves job centers services expansion in Wisconsin

(WFRV)- On Tuesday, June 1, job centers in all of Wisconsin are cleared to expand the resources available to the public.

Wisconsinites are now allowed to do walk-in visits to the centers throughout the state, previously all services were virtual through zoom. Officials believe that as they begin welcoming people back, they will be able to better help the community.

DWD secretary-designee Amy Pechacek wants to express how excited she is to be expanding the center’s services, especially now on a larger scale. Saying, “We look forward to meeting Wisconsinites where they are, and we are eager to serve the communities…

Virtual services will still be available for anyone who isn’t comfortable or unable to come into the centers.