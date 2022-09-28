GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The month of September is Workforce Development Month, and to celebrate, the Department of Workforce Development (DWD) hosted a series of open houses at job centers across the state of Wisconsin on Wednesday.

With job fairs in Green Bay, Menasha, and Sheboygan in northeast Wisconsin, the free open house event targeted both seekers and employers.

Job seekers were able to learn more about in-demand jobs, occupational employment projections, career pathways, apprenticeships, training, resume building, and skill matching.

“It was an opportunity to showcase to job seekers and employers about different opportunities and resources that we have here at our different centers,” said Jolene Wilkens, Employment Training Supervisor.”

Employers learned more about posting open positions, wage compensations, labor market information, labor law clinics, layoff services, and more.

“It was great to connect with a good number of employers as well as some great job seekers who came out looking for opportune resources and looking for work,” added Wilkens.

The Department of Workforce Development staff also provided extra assistance to veterans, job seekers with disabilities, and justice-involved individuals.

Although the open house event has passed, the Brown County Job Fair remains open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, for those interested.