NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – It was an emotional day in Neenah for two dozen Army reserve soldiers that will soon be deployed to the Middle East.

“I knew going into today that it would be a little difficult, I don’t want to call it a final goodbye because nothing is final ever, but it’s that last emotional moment so it has been a little difficult but rewarding,” said First Lieutenant Emily Bailey.

Bailey’s part of the 395th Ordnance Company taking part in a deployment ceremony in Neenah. Her parents came all the way from Arkansas to watch the deployment ceremony and her sister traveled in from Seattle.

This is her first deployment and she said she’s extremely excited for the mission.

“It’s hard because you obviously miss them, but you got to understand that they have a job to do,” said her dad David Bailey.

David Bailey was in the Navy for 26 years and said his daughter always expressed an interest in being in the military. He said growing up he tried to instill the importance of leadership and integrity to his daughter.

He’s now at the ceremony supporting his daughter before she deploys instead of deploying himself.

“I can’t be more proud of her I mean this is what parenting is all about you want them to aspire to some sort of dream it’s not my dream it’s her dream,” said David Bailey.

The soldiers’ next stop is Texas for additional training and then they will eventually get deployed to the Middle East. They will conduct administrative oversight for soldiers in that area.

Although the Bailey’s are from Arkansas, many of these soldiers are from Wisconsin.

“Just the family aspect this is all a huge brotherhood and family is very important to the military,” said Ryan Greener.

Greener said he joined the Army Reserves in 2020 and his civilian job is a firefighter and EMT. He said serving others is in his blood.

The deployment ceremony was an opportunity to send the soldiers off on a positive note and a last chance for the soldiers to say farewell to friends and family.

“As to be expected I was pretty nervous but I think we’re all excited, it’s something new to me something to look forward to,” said Greener.