MAINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies say that alcohol appears to be a factor in a rollover crash that hospitalized three Outagamie County men under the age of 21 on Friday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the WIS 187, north of Schinke Road in the Town of Maine around 10:10 p.m. on October 20 for reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.

An overturned pickup truck was found off of the roadway when deputies arrived. The release notes that the pickup truck was heading south on WIS 187 before it left the road.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 19-year-old man from Shiocton, and a passenger, a 20-year-old man from Black Creek, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A second passenger, an 18-year-old man from the Town of Maine, was transported by helicopter to a local hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say that alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Nichols Fire Department, Town of Maine First Responders, Black Creek Ambulance, Shiocton Ambulance, Theda Star, Gold Cross Ambulance and the Outagamie County Highway Department.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if new details are released.