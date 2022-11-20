QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A search warrant conducted by deputies in central Wisconsin led to the seizure of multiple drugs totaling roughly $8,000 in street value, and three arrests.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, deputies reportedly found methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and THC at the residence, as well as various drug paraphernalia, two firearms, ammunition, and approximately $2500 in cash.

The search warrant was executed on the 1800 block of Elm Drive in the Town of Quincy on November 15.

Seized items include:

Approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine Street value of approximately $1900

Approximately 13 grams of cocaine Street value of approximately $1350

Approximately 46 grams of fentanyl Street value of approximately $4700

Approximately 10 grams of THC Street value of approximately $200



As a result of the investigation, three arrests were made.

The individuals arrested were charged with the following crimes by the Adams County District Attorney’s Office:

Sean Abbott, 52, of Friendship Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place Possession of THC Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine Possession with intent to Deliver Cocaine Possession with intent to Deliver Narcotic Drugs Felon in Possession of a Firearm (2 counts) Among others

Gary Jordan, 58, of Wisconsin Dells Possession of Narcotic Drugs Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Michelle Quechol, 34, of Madison Possession of Methamphetamine Possession of Narcotic Drugs Resisting/Obstructing an Officer Possession of THC Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Felony bail jumping (4 counts) Among others



No other information has been provided.