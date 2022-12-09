Firearms and marijuana recovered from two of the traffic stops.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies.

Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.

Firearms and marijuana recovered from two of the traffic stops.

In total, authorities say that 11 traffic stops were conducted, leading to nine citations and 12 warnings issued.

The four arrests that were made include charges of:

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Felon in Possession of a firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

No other information about the interdiction was provided.