WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Four arrests were made during a southeast Wisconsin interdiction on I-41, firearms and marijuana were also recovered by deputies.
Deputies for the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department conducted the interdiction on December 8 with the purpose being to focus on traffic violations, including reckless driving, and operating while intoxicated, and to disrupt drug trafficking and other crimes.
In total, authorities say that 11 traffic stops were conducted, leading to nine citations and 12 warnings issued.
The four arrests that were made include charges of:
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Felon in Possession of a firearm
- Carrying a Concealed Weapon
No other information about the interdiction was provided.