Deputies discover child pornography & bestiality on Clintonville man’s media devices, suspect arrested

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 31-year-old Clintonville man was arrested on September 9, after deputies discovered the suspect was in possession of media depicting child pornography and bestiality.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation was launched on August 31, after officials received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

During the investigation, on September 9, deputies executed a search warrant at Clintonville home, which resulted in authorities seizing numerous electronic devices containing child pornography and bestiality.

Following their discovery, deputies report 31-year-old Cory Dudevoire, who was already on bond for Child Abuse stemming from a 2020 incident in Shawano County, would additionally be held on a $50,000 cash bond pending an initial appearance for Possession of Child Pornography.

Officials say each charge carries a fine of not more than $100,000, imprisonment of up to 25 years. Each image and/or video carries a surcharge of $500 per copy, according to the Sheriff’s Office.