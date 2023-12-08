SHEBOYGAN FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Sheboygan County have provided an update on the deadly crash between an SUV and a semi that occurred on WIS 32 on Thursday afternoon.

According to a release from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, the two people who died as a result of Thursday’s crash have been identified as 67-year-old Debra Krueger and 37-year-old Jennifer Rozek.

A preliminary investigation showed that a Jeep Cherokee, driven by Krueger was heading west on County Road J and stopped at the intersection at WIS 32.

Deputies say the Jeep then continued west and reportedly pulled into the path of a semi traveling south on WIS 32. Both Krueger and Rozek, who was a passenger in the Jeep, died as a result of the crash.

No additional information was provided.