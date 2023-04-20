QUINCY, Wis. (WFRV) – A quick response by authorities in central Wisconsin saved a juvenile male from a capsized vessel on Castle Rock Lake.

According to a Facebook post, on April 8, at around 3:45 p.m., deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of Rustic Ridge Road in the Town of Quincy.

While deputies were en route, the caller advised dispatch that they believed screams for help was coming from the water on Castle Rock Lake.

Deputies arrived on the scene and began attempting to locate the individual on the water. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Game Warden obtained their boats to launch into the water in the event of a water rescue.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m., a deputy located the individual through a pair of binoculars. The individual was located with a capsized boat near the shore of the Buckhorn State Natural Area.

Deputies from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office helped rescue a juvenile male from a capsized vessel on April 8, 2023. (Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

A concerned citizen launched his drone and was able to provide deputies with an updated location and relay real-time updates on the juvenile male’s status.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office and DNR boats were launched from the Castle Rock Campground boat launch at around 4:15 p.m.

At around 4:45 p.m., the juvenile male was retrieved from the capsized vessel, placed in the sheriff’s office boat, and denied being injured or needing medical attention.

The juvenile was escorted from the water to his residence while the overturned vessel was towed back to shore, where it was released to his parent.

No additional details were provided.