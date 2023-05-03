CHASE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Oconto County are looking to identify two individuals involved in criminal activity in the Town of Chase.

According to a Facebook post, deputies from the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two males involved in criminal damage to mailboxes that occurred around the Highland Meadow Trail and Kroll Road area.

In addition to the damage, deputies say the two men allegedly stole six to nine street signs from the area.

Details are sparse right now, and police are looking for any information regarding the incident. If you know something, you’re encouraged to contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.

No further information was provided.

Local 5 News will continue to monitor this and update the article as we learn more about the incident in the Town of Chase.