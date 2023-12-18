LEWISTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was arrested after deputies found multiple grams of drugs during a traffic stop where a K9 alerted to the vehicle.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on December 15 around 12:30 p.m., a deputy was doing traffic enforcement on Highway 16. The deputy pulled a vehicle over for an equipment violation.

During the traffic stop, a K9 was deployed and reportedly alerted on the vehicle. During the probable cause search, officials say that deputies found over 140g of methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana.

Additionally, drug paraphernalia associated with the packaging/sales of controlled substances was also found. The driver was identified as 46-year-old Clifford Judd.

Judd was arrested and sent to the Columbia County Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, greater than 50 grams

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of THC

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Carrying a Concealed Knife

Operate a vehicle without a license

Probation Violation

Court records show that Judd has not been officially charged. Officials say that Judd is expected to make his initial appearance early this week.

No additional information was provided.