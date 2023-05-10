RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Wisconsin are searching for a 43-year-old ‘fentanyl pusher’ who allegedly eluded a traffic stop by driving through a front yard.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit conducted surveillance on a suspicious package that was delivered to an address near Carlton Drive in the City of Racine.

Law enforcement suspected that the package, which was shipped from Phoenix, Arizona, contained illegal narcotics.

Shortly after the package was delivered, Kevin Lynch, 43, from Racine, arrived at the residence and took the package off the front doorstep.

Lynch allegedly got into a newer model, silver Dodge Durango, with dealer logo plates (“Napleton”) attached to the front and rear of the vehicle.

Fentanyl tied to Kevin Lynch of Racine (Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

Kevin Lynch of Racine (Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

Vehicle tied to Kevin Lynch (Racine County Sheriff’s Office)

The 43-year-old Racine man proceeded to turn north on Douglas Avenue before observing several squad cars with emergency lights and sirens activated. He attempted to elude the traffic stop by making an illegal U-turn, going through a front yard of a residence, and driving the wrong way on Douglas Avenue.

According to officers, Lynch threw the package out of the driver’s side window. Due to the reckless driving, the pursuit was terminated. The package was immediately recovered by Metro Drug Unit agents, who took the package to the Sheriff’s Patrol Sub Station for processing.

Inside the package were 2,280 grams (5.02 pounds) of suspected Fentanyl pressed pills. The total number of Fentanyl pills was 20,531, with a total street value of approximately $369,558.

The following charges for Lynch are being forwarded to the Racine County Districts Attorney’s Office:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl >50 grams

Recklessly Endangering Safety

Fleeing and Eluding

Multiple traffic violations

Lynch is not in custody at this time, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Racine County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

No additional details were provided.