SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Sheriff deputies say Wednesday was a very important day as they continue to piece together the events that led to a bonfire explosion over the weekend.

At the Pulaski police department on Wednesday, sheriff deputies interviewed people that were there when the bonfire exploded at a late night party over the weekend in the township of Maple Grove.

Sheriff deputies say a 55-gallon drum filled part way with diesel fuel and gasoline got put on the bonfire causing it to explode. Deputies say about 17 victims self-transported themselves to hospitals and that in total there were 30-40 victims.

Some of the victims sustained severe burns and remain in downstate burn units recovering.

Police say they never received a 9-1-1 call.

“We want to put all the facts together, corroborate all the facts, and get as many statements as we can tonight,” said Shawano County Sheriff Department lieutenant Chris Madle.

Madle said his department had spoken to about a dozen witnesses prior to Wednesday. Local Five News was in Pulaski at the police department for about two hours on Wednesday and observed about a dozen witnesses going inside to talk with police.

“What’s important is that we obviously have kids that are critically injured some of which are still in the hospital and we need to figure out what happened on a larger scale here,” said Madle.

Even though Shawano County Sheriff Department deputies are handling the investigation, the interviews were in Pulaski because most of the people at the party when the bonfire exploded are current or former Pulaski High School students.

Police said they suspect there was underage drinking at the party, but don’t want the fear of getting in trouble for that to deter kids from coming forward and speaking to them.

“Based on the severity of the injuries and the totality of this event, by coming forward and talking with us you aren’t going to receive a citation for underage drinking,” said Madle.

Madle said the sheriff’s department doesn’t have anybody in custody right now.



Sheriff deputies told Local Five News that they will have more information on how these interviews went as well as the exact number of people who were interviewed for us on Thursday.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for several of the burn victims.

There have also been other community members that have set up general fundraisers for burn victims. A community member named Mallory Kinchen set up a fundraiser to raise money for gas cards and gift cards to restaurants for families with kids in downstate burn units.

A local t-shirt company is donating some of its proceeds for t-shirt sales to burn victims. The Bonduel school district has even set up a sweatshirt and t-shirt sale to support victims.



