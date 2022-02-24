SPALDING, Mich. (WFRV) – The Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that occurred at a Family Dollar store in the Township of Spalding, Michigan on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 8:45 p.m., an unidentified man entered the Family Dollar Store and demanded money and cigarettes.

Deputies said the suspect was dressed in all black and wearing pink women’s sunglasses and gloves. He was reportedly also carrying a black drawstring backpack.

The suspect is said to have made off with the cash register money and thirty cartons of cigarettes. The majority of the cigarette cartons were Marlboro red 100’s, Newport reds, and Newport menthol.

Officers said the suspect fled the store on foot and deputies believe he may be a detoxing drug addict.

Anyone with information on this burglary is asked to contact the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office directly at (906) 863-4441. If you want to remain anonymous, please contact the Marinette/Menominee Crime Stoppers Hotline by phone: 1(800) 427-5857 or online at: mmcrimestoppers.com.