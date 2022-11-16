TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office are trying to identify a person who was seen ‘forcibly’ entering a bar and grill in eastern Wisconsin.

Authorities say that the individual was seen on surveillance footage during the morning hours of November 15, and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an active burglary alarm at the Bar None & Grill located on STH 310 in Two Rivers.

However, the person of interest left the Bar None & Grill before deputies arrived.

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to call the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office at (920) 683-4201 or through Crime Stoppers at (920) 683-4466.

No other information was provided.

