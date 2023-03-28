The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in western Wisconsin are investigating the potential impairment and reckless driving of a driver who hit a school bus, causing multiple minor injuries to five children.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 7:15 a.m. on March 28 on US Highway 53 at Nelson Road in the Town of Sumner.

Deputies say that numerous 911 calls were received about the crash with multiple injuries reported.

A preliminary investigation details that a school bus, carrying 14 children, was traveling north on US Highway 53 when it began to slow down to make a left-hand turn onto Nelson Road.

An SUV with two adult occupants that was also heading north then reportedly rear-ended the bus, deputies say.

The release states that five children were treated for ‘minor injuries’ and that both occupants of the SUV were transported by ambulance and helicopter to local hospitals for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV are from La Crosse.

The incident remains under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.