PITTSFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Brown County are seeking the public’s help in identifying three suspects seen on video who are allegedly involved in a storage unit burglary.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the three suspects were seen loading a car with its license plate covered with items from a storage unit in the Town of Pittsfield on November 19.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Sgt. Marc Shield at 920-448-4404 or marc.shield@browncountywi.gov.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at 920-432-STOP (7867), through their website, or the P3 tip app.

No other information was provided.