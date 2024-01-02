STANGELVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Kewaunee County say they are looking to identify the driver who fled the scene after crashing into a local business.

According to a release from the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department, in the morning hours of New Year’s Day, a vehicle was driving south on Manitowoc Road in Stangelville when it hit a parked vehicle and proceeded to crash into a business.

After hitting both the parked vehicle and the building, deputies say the driver in question fled the scene and headed east on County Highway J.

At this time, authorities have not been able to identify the driver or find the vehicle involved. The vehicle is said to be a silver sedan, possibly a Toyota, and it will have a scruff and some paint damage to the driver’s side front bumper.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the vehicle or information about the driver is asked to contact the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department at 920-388-7108.