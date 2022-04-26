FRIENDSHIP, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office have released the name of the 57-year-old man that was found dead on the shore of Lake Winnebago in the Town of Friendship on Sunday.

According to a release, Thomas Williams from Fond du Lac was the man found dead. Detectives believe Thomas was still alive in early April of this year.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has had contact with Williams since April 1 to step forward and inform Fond du Lac County Law Enforcement at (920) 906-4777 as they continue to investigate.

The circumstances surrounding his death and the location where his body was discovered remain under investigation and Local 5 will update this story if any more information is made available.