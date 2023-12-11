(WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac County say they pulled over a driver Saturday night who was recorded going 110+ miles per hour.

According to a Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a driver traveling in a car going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The area in which the driver was pulled over happens to be the same area where a fatal crash happened earlier this year and officials say drivers should drive responsibly for the safety of everyone out on the roads during this holiday season.