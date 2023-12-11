(WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac County say they pulled over a driver Saturday night who was recorded going 110+ miles per hour.
According to a Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a driver traveling in a car going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone.
The area in which the driver was pulled over happens to be the same area where a fatal crash happened earlier this year and officials say drivers should drive responsibly for the safety of everyone out on the roads during this holiday season.
“Take it easy! Deputies are out there working to keep everyone safe on our highways. We don’t need any more serious or fatal crashes this year, and your family doesn’t need a holiday funeral.”Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office