RHINE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office have released the names of the two who died after a head-on collision in Sheboygan County on Saturday.

According to a release, Dorothy Friede from Adell and Betty Mae Siebel from Saint Cloud are the two individuals that died in the crash.

The accident is still pending in the State Patrol Investigation and Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.