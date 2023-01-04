HOMESTEAD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in northeast Wisconsin are asking for the public’s help with any information relating to the theft of two snowmobiles from a seasonal cabin in Florence County.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened sometime in the early morning hours on December 28 in the Town of Homestead.

Deputies say the unoccupied snowmobiles were seen by a snowmobile rider parked alongside a trail in the Town of Aurora on December 24.

The snowmobiles are:

2001 Artic Cat 600 – lime green in color with a registration sticker of QH4109

2013 Artic Cat 800c – black and orange in color with a registration sticker of RD9982.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Stock Photo: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Stock Photo: Florence County Sheriff’s Office

Both snowmobiles had Michigan registration stickers on them from the previous owners, deputies say.

Deputies ask that you contact the Florence County Sheriff’s Office with any relevant information or if you know where the reported stolen snowmobiles are located.