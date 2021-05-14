GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Deputies search for alleged credit card thief in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who may have stolen someone’s credit cards from a parked car.

According to a release, the car was broken into some time overnight May 9-10. The purse inside the car was then stolen and the credit cards were used at area businesses to purchase cigarettes.

Deputies say they are still obtaining surveillance video from other sources.

If you recognize the person please contact Detective Sergeant Zak Holschbach at 920-448-6187 or email Zachary.Holschbach@browncountywi.gov.

