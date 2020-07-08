FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Deputies search for surveillance video surrounding fatal Fond du Lac crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in obtaining surveillance video taken during the time of a fatal crash that took place on July 3.

Deputies announced on Wednesday that they are actively investigating the fatal crash that occurred on Winnebago Drive near Taycheedah Way, on July 3, at around 6:47 p.m.

Officials are asking for assistance in obtaining any surveillance video that captures Winnebago Drive, between N. Park Avenue and USH 151, between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

If residents have surveillance video in this area, they are being asked to contact Detective Michelle Fink at (920) 929-3384 or michelle.fink@fdlco.wi.gov.

