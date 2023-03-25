ANTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Langlade County are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an inmate that did not return from a Huber work release.

According to the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Carlos A. Roche left jail on Friday afternoon and never returned.

Roche is described as 5’11”, 210 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair. He has a tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Officials say that Roche is serving a revoked sentence for bail jumping and was granted Huber Law release privileges.

Anyone with information can contact the Langlade County Sheriff’s Office at 715-627-6411.