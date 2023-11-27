(WFRV) – Authorities with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office say they are currently searching for a missing kayaker.

Deputies told Local Five that a man had gone out on his kayak around 3:00 p.m. Sunday to go fishing on Lake Butte des Morts.

Officials say the man was reported missing by his family after he failed to return home.

The Kayak is purple on top and white on the bottom. The man is said to have last been seen wearing a black windbreaker and tan chest waders.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office reports that both the man and the kayak are still missing and search experts are expected to resume sometime on Monday.

At this time, no other details are available. Local Five will update this story as more information is released.