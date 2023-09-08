BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Brown County are asking for the public’s help with identifying a truck or SUV that was driving on Main Street in Bellevue at the time that a fatal crash had occurred.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, the truck or SUV pulling a trailer was heading south on Main Street (CTH R) between Glenmore Road and Kewaunee Road just before 1 a.m. on July 31.

Deputies say that it was around this time that a fatal crash had occurred in that area. It was also noted that the dump trailer did not have working lights at the time.

Anyone with relevant information regarding the vehicle, driver, or vehicle’s owner is asked to contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 920-448-4230.

Callers can also remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by contacting Green Bay Area Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867, online, or by using the P3 tips app.

No other information was provided.