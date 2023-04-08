KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in southeastern Wisconsin made an arrest after a traffic stop revealed over one pound of weed, open alcohol containers, and a pistol with an extended magazine.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, the traffic stop was conducted around 11:40 p.m. on April 5 at the intersection of WIS 31 and CTH S.

Deputies say that a strong odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, 1.15 pounds of marijuana, other ‘various narcotic pills’, drug paraphernalia, and open containers of alcohol were found, the release states.

A .45 caliber Glock pistol with an extended magazine was also reportedly found concealed in a backpack on the front passenger side floor.

Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the driver and passenger were taken into custody and charges are being requested for Possession of THC with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Amphetamines and other Narcotic Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

No additional information was provided.