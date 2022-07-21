WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam that is occurring in the community.

Deputies say that a scammer is calling people, using names like Sergeant Lewis, Lieutenant Daniels, or Officer Berg, and identifying themselves as an employee of theirs to try and elicit money from victims.

The man on the phone has a very deep southern accent and they talk about missing jury duty, missing a court date, and owing the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office money. A phone number of 920-252-8158 is also being provided.

Authorities say that they are receiving many calls about this scam and want to remind the public that “while law enforcement might leave you a message, we will never talk to you about money over the phone. If ever in doubt, look up the phone number for yourself and call that number, and inquire.”