Deputy sentenced to 6 months in jail for causing fatal crash

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A former Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy accused of driving through a red light and causing a crash that killed a man has been sentenced to six months in jail and two years of probation.

Joel Streicher, of Milwaukee, told investigators he looked at his squad car computer before he collided with a pickup driven by 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson in January 2020. Streicher was on duty at the time of the crash.Stinson was a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools.

He died at the scene, and a woman who was a passenger in his pickup was injured. The complaint said Streicher did not brake and was in the right-turn lane instead of the proper center lane for crossing the intersection.

