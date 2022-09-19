GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Green Bay Packers versus Chicago Bears game wasn’t the only big event happening in Northeast Wisconsin on Sunday evening.

Over at the Radisson Hotel & Conference Center, Florida governor Ron DeSantis joined Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Johnson, and U.S. House of Representatives candidate Mike Gallagher for a rally hosted by Turning Point Action.

This group empowers young people to get involved in conservative politics and support conservative candidates. Both Johnson and Gallagher wore Packers gear to the event.

Scott Nehls was one of the people who attended the rally. He said he grew up with Tim Michels, worked for Michels Corporation, and was extremely excited when Michels announced he would run for governor.

“Very hardworking, truthful, up front, but the man will do the job right,” said Nehls.

Governor DeSantis spent the majority of his speech highlighting what he sees as some of his accomplishments while in office. He also addressed a controversial decision to fly 50 Venezuelan and Columbian undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts saying “they (the immigrants) hit the jackpot to be able to be in the wealthiest sanctuary jurisdiction in the world.”

DeSantis didn’t tell Martha’s Vineyard officials that the migrants were coming.

The audience applauded throughout his speech and gave him several standing ovations.

“You have a real opportunity here, you have a really good Republican legislature you have Tim as governor and you’ll be able to do the things we do in Florida here in Wisconsin and then some,” said DeSantis.

Just before DeSantis took the stage, Michels addressed the crowd. He said his three top priorities if he becomes governor are election integrity, education reform (particularly instituting school choice), and addressing crime in the state.

“We are going to win in 51 days we’re going to beat Tony Evers and bring back proper executive leadership in Madison,” said Michels.

Not everybody was happy that DeSantis and Michels were in town.

A group of protestors held signs on the side of the road as rallygoers left in their cars.

A protestor named Jill told Local Five News that she won’t vote for Michels because she’s worried he’ll be supportive of pipelines through the state if he’s elected. She’s also worried about other things if Michels gets elected.

“Human rights, women’s rights, we’re going back to the dark ages the hate is very dangerous,” said Jill.

Jill said she came all the way from Milwaukee on Sunday to protest the rally.

Governor Tony Ever’s office released a statement saying:

“Wisconsinites don’t want an out of touch, out of state radical ruining their Sunday — and they don’t want Ron DeSantis here either. Tim Michels continues to show Wisconsin voters that he’s wrong for our state, and holding an event just before a Packers game with one of the most divisive politicians in the country is another red flag. Like DeSantis, Michels holds radical views on everything from abortion to public education. Michels has called the 1849 abortion ban that has no exceptions for rape or incest ‘an exact mirror of my position’ and he’s proudly standing with DeSantis, who signed legislation that doesn’t even include an exception in cases of human trafficking. These are radical and dangerous policies.”





