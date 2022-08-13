GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The first bulk carrier built on the Great Lakes in over 35 years, will dock in the Port of Green Bay overnight on Sunday.

The Mark W. Barker, a 639-foot-long, self-unloading freighter will arrive around 11 p.m. on August 14, and will only stay docked for 7 hours.

“We’re very excited to see this new freighter coming into the Port,” said the Port of Green Bay Director, Dean Haen. “It is sure to draw a lot of attention from area ship watchers, this vessel is the design of the future for marine transportation.”

The Mark W. Barker was constructed at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding in Sturgeon Bay, and this Sunday night it will be dropping off a load of road salt to the Port of Green Bay.

You can track the freighter’s location here.