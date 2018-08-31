Despite Flood Warning, Many Winnebago County Residents Not Adjusting Labor Day Plans

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) - People living south of the Fox Valley have already seen their fair share of rain this week, and if the forecast holds, they're going to get even more. While a flash flood watch is in effect for southern portions of Local 5's viewing area, and a flood warning is in effect for the western shores of Lake Winnebago, Karen Labby, who works as a cashier at Hank's Paynes Point Liquor Store in the town of Vinland, says she's seen no sign that people are adjusting their plans.

"People that come in here aren't making changes," Labby said. "Everybody's business as usual, looking forward to getting out of town for the long weekend."

A few miles away in Oshkosh, homeowner Pete Ryan, whose home is just several feet from the lake, said he wasn't worried at all about the rain.

"We're on a pretty high piece of ground right here, so it would have to get about a foot of rain or more for it to come over the bags," he said.

The flood warning is in effect for the western shores of Lake Winnebago through Monday.