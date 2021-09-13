Despite loss, Packers fans enjoy Titletown watch party

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-On the field, the Green Bay Packers had a rough go at it on Sunday, but that didn’t stop fans from still having fun in Titletown.

It was a party atmosphere there as fans gathered for a community watch party.

“Everyone anywhere you go is cheering the Packers on,” says Packers fan Tori Stubbe.

The event included live performances from the Johnny Wad Band and comedian Charlie Berens. Former Packers cornerback Jarrett Bush emceed the event.

“I still get to be part of the Packers, the game day, the excitement and we’re here for a common bond loving the Green and Gold,” says Bush.

It wouldn’t be a Packers game day without kids having a great time throwing and kicking the football around on Titletown’s turf practice field.

“It’s cool how everybody is showing their emotion towards the game and it’s a cool public thing and I think it’s a good thing to be a part of,” says Packers fan Reyelle Seibel.

“It’s wild, people go crazy about the Packers,” says Packers fan Henry Caffrey.

For a full list of events at Titletown this season, click here.

