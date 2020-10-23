Despite setbacks, Two Rivers High School officials say precautions have helped protect student-athletes

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) — A University of Wisconsin study has indicated that playing high school sports has not lead to an increase in coronavirus infections among student athletes.

Brian Gallagher, Athletic Director at Two Rivers High School told Local 5 Friday that his student athletes have seen a lot of success this season, after the Eastern Wisconsin Conference made the decision to move forward with fall sports.

“Our athletic teams have enjoyed a tremendous amount of success with a conference championship in volleyball and girls cross country,” he listed.

Ghallagher credits those victories with the procedures the conference has put in place.

“Our coaches and athletes know that if they want to play and compete, they have to follow the restrictions,” Gallagher said.

That includes a symptom checklist every athlete must complete every time they come to practice.

“Nobody likes to to check in everyday and wear a mask and even compete with a mask on,” he said, “but they know that’s what it takes and they’re willing to do it and they’ve done a great job.”

Restrictions also mean that any positive tests will bring team activities to a halt.

“The only sport that has been impacted from two rivers is our football team,” Gallagher said.

Positive tests have lead the football team to cancel games until Halloween.

According to Gallagher, those are the only games the school has been forced to cancel.

“We’ve received forfeits in other sports from other schools not being able to participate,” he explained, “but we’ve been able to minimize the spread and can’t wait to get back out onto the field.”

Even with that setback, Gallagher says that he is encouraged by that recent UW study that found a statewide sample of 30,000 Wisconsin student athletes had a lower infection rate than the rate reported by the DHS for kids ages 14 to 17.

“We felt all along that we could do it fairly safely, and I think we’ve proven that,” Gallagher said.