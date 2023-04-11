GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 19-year-old from Green Bay is facing two charges after he allegedly shot someone on accident in the chest.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on April 8 officers were sent to a hospital around 10 p.m. for a report of a gunshot wound victim. The victim was transported to the hospital by another party.

Police arrested 19-year-old Miguel Lavariega as a suspect after he was interviewed by detectives. A .22 rifle was taken into evidence from the scene.

Lavariega was the one who allegedly brought the gun to the residence when it allegedly accidentally fired. Lavariega was charged with the following:

Second-Degree Reckless Injury, Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 12 and a half years in prison (can be increased by five years due to using a dangerous weapon)

Obstructing an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



The criminal complaint mentioned that the doctors told authorities that the bullet missed the victim’s heart by about a centimeter and hit his diaphragm, liver and stomach. Originally, Lavariega told authorities that the victim shot himself.

However, after interviews with multiple people, it was alleged that Lavariega was the one who accidentally shot the victim. Authorities also discovered a Facebook message that showed Lavariega telling another person that the victim shot himself.

The victim also ended up telling authorities that Lavariega was the one holding the gun when he was shot in the chest. He also mentioned that he kept weaving when Lavariega was first pointing the gun around.

Lavariega told authorities that he had the gun for around a year and a half and used to take it to the range. However, in the complaint, it mentions that he needed some money and went to the residence to sell the gun.

The gun was confirmed to be a .22 AR-style firearm. Lavariega reportedly admitted that the incident was an accident.

Court records show that Lavariega was in court on April 10 and his cash bond was set at $25,000. He is due back in court on April 18 for his adjourned initial appearance.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.