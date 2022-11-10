GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Green Bay could be looking at over 75 years in prison after he was charged in the shooting that killed a 5-year-old.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 37-year-old Jordan Leavy-Carter was officially charged in the shooting that killed 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley.

On October 17 authorities were sent to the 1600 block of Amy street for a reported shooting. There were multiple comments by witnesses saying that Leavy-Carter was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. The mother of the child said she was in the bathroom when she heard Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley and two other kids playing in the living room.

She then heard a ‘pop’, and Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley shortly came running into the bathroom holding her left side. The mother unzipped her jacket and saw a hole in her lower abdomen.

The mother said that Leavy-Carter was pacing in the hallway and holding a gun. While the mother was trying to help the shooting victim, she said Leavy-Carter left the residence.

Authorities spoke to both of the children that were playing with Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. One of the children said she had the gun and touched the wrong button. This apparently caused the gun to fire by accident.

The child said that Leavy-Carter passed the gun to her. The complaint mentions the gun had a light on it (which would later be confirmed to be a laser). A gunpowder residue test was positive on one of the children’s hands.

The other child said that Leavy-Carter was spinning the gun on his finger and handed the gun over to the child.

On October 21, Leavy-Carter was taken into custody by the Beloit Police Department. He told authorities at the time of the incident, he was in the kitchen and ‘started to do his food’ when he heard what sounded like a ‘door slam hard’. He then walked in and saw the shooting victim and the two other children.

Leavy-Carter said he didn’t see the shooting happen and said one of the children had the gun in her hand. He also mentioned that he brought the gun there because he had threats to his life in that building.

He confirmed to police that the gun was equipped with a laser, but denied ever showing it to the children. Leavy-Carter also said the kids don’t play with the gun.

In the complaint, Leavy-Carter said he left the gun on a shelf of the TV stand. He described the stand as about three and a half feet tall. He reiterated that there weren’t any kids in the house and Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley ‘knows to not touch firearms’.

Leavy-Carter said the gun was not visible, and the TV was broken so there was not anything to possibly draw attention to that area. He again told police that the kids didn’t see him play with the laser.

Leavy-Carter is charged with the following:

Second-Degree Reckless Homicide – As a party to a Crime, Repeater Felony Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Neglecting a Child – Consequence is Death, Repeater Felony Up to 25 years in prison (can be increased by six years due to repeater)

Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Repeater Felony Up to ten years in prison (can be increased by four years due to repeater)



Court records show that Leavy-Carter is scheduled to have his initial appearance on November 11 at 2 p.m. Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.