Detour in place near Hwy 22 and CTH C in Shawano Co. due to single-vehicle crash

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near Highways 22 and CTH C to slow down for emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash.
According to the Sheriff’s office, on Monday morning a one-vehicle crash took place on Highway 22 near Cth C.
Officials say a detour has been set up. No more information is available at this time. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.
