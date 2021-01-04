NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Detour in place near Hwy 22 and CTH C in Shawano Co. due to single-vehicle crash

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents near Highways 22 and CTH C to slow down for emergency crews responding to a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Sheriff’s office, on Monday morning a one-vehicle crash took place on Highway 22 near Cth C.

Officials say a detour has been set up. No more information is available at this time. Local 5 will follow this story and provide updates as they become available.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Sports Xtra: Interview with Notre Dame hockey coach Cory McCracken

High School Sports Xtra: Kimberly handles Appleton East in Game of the Week

Green Bay beats Youngstown State for first win

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em