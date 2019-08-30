Developers interested in turning old Sturgeon Bay quarry into neighborhood

A scenic overlook in the Sturgeon Bay area has caught the eye of developers who want to turn it into a residential neighborhood.

The Leathem-Smith Quarry along Bay Shore Drive is the desired location.

“To put 117 RVs up here, I think would be really a horrible mistake,” said Brenda Lange, whose home overlooks the quarry.

A neighborhood full of expansive views of the bay could end up having the best seat in the house for a major housing project.

“I’ve been here over 20 years, but this is about the county,” she said. “And the people that live in it and the people that want to use it and the tourists.”

A developer told the county it would like to put an RV-village here and give people the option to build houses.

“First of all, I don’t think this is going to be easily constructed,” she said. “It’s bedrock. There would have to be blasting, which would impact the entire area.”

Lange says the project would would ruin the natural beauty of her home.

“I could almost guarantee most people would tell you it would lower your property values, but it’s about so much more than that.”

Door County Planning says there have been two groups that have come forward with interest in buying the land and developing on it. Though, at this point, no applications have come through.

“This should be the open space that it is,” said Lange. “And I hope that it remains that way.”