Royal Birth: Megan Markle delivers baby boy

UPDATE: 8:43 AM - Multiple news agencies confirm Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has delivered a baby boy.

London, England -- (CNN.com) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor with the birth of her first child with Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace told CNN on Monday.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

He or she will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates