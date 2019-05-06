Local News

Royal Birth: Megan Markle delivers baby boy

By:

Posted: May 06, 2019 08:20 AM CDT

Updated: May 06, 2019 08:48 AM CDT

UPDATE: 8:43 AM - Multiple news agencies confirm Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has delivered a baby boy. 

 

London, England -- (CNN.com) Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor with the birth of her first child with Prince Harry, Buckingham Palace told CNN on Monday.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry.

He or she will be the seventh great-grandchild for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


