Developing: ‘Police activity’ reported on Green Bay’s east side, portion of Main Street closed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police are currently involved in ‘police activity’ on the city’s east side.

Main Street is temporarily shut down near Schoen Street. Police are asking the community to avoid the area.

Green Bay Police Commander Kevin Warych tells WFRV Local 5 they are searching for a suspect in a case.

This is a developing story. WFRV Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is available.

