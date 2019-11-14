Update: DOJ releases names of officers and victim of officer-involved shooting

TUESDAY 11/19 3:04 p.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin DOJ has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting in Fox Crossing on Thursday, November 14th.

Officer Riska

Law enforcement conducted verbal negotiations with the individual via phone until the officers arrived on scene where negotiations continued.

During negotiations, 35-year-old Michael Jolly came out of the home with a firearm.

Two officers, Fox Crossing Officer Corey Colburn and Neenah Police Officer Austin Riska, fired their weapons, hitting Jolly after he disregarded verbal commands.

A firearm was found on the scene.

The Wisconsin DOJ continues to investigate the incident.

Colburn has served with the force for nine years and Riska has served for two.

DOJ investigating Fox Crossing officer-involved shooting

THURSDAY 11/14/19 11:50 a.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer-involved death in Fox Crossing Thursday morning.

According to officials, a Fox Crossing Police officer and a Neenah Police officer responded to a call for a suicidal subject on the 900 block of Clover Street in Fox Crossing.

Following an interaction with the subject, both officers reportedly discharged their weapons, striking the subject.

A firearm was found on the scene.

Authorities performed lifesaving measures and the subject was transported to ThedaCare Neenah where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured during the incident.

DCI is leading this investigation, and is assisted by Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Menasha Police Department, Neenah Police Department, and Fox Crossing Police Department. All involved law enforcement is fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation.

DCI is continuing to collect evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Winnebago County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.

No additional information is available at this time.

Police respond to “significant incident” in Fox Crossing

THURSDAY 11/14/19 8:14 a.m.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) Fox Crossing Police say officers were dispatched around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday to Clover Street for a report of a weapons call.

Daniel Wiechman, Community Liason Officer with the Fox Crossing Police Department, says the Department of Justice Division of Criminal investigation has taken command over the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) Fox Crossing Police say they responded to a “significant incident” Thursday morning on Clover Street.

Police add that the public is not in any danger, but to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Local 5’s Calvin Lewis reports that police were surrounding a particular home on the street, and were seen escorting people from the home.

Local 5 will bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

This morning, Fox Crossing PD, assisted by the City of Menasha PD as well as the City of Neenah PD, responded to a significant incident on Clover St.

The public is not in danger, but we ask that you please avoid the area while officers investigate the matter. Thank you. — Fox Crossing Police (@FoxCrossingPD) November 14, 2019

We ask that you please use an alternate route from Clover St., while officers investigate the matter. — Neenah Police (@NeenahPolice) November 14, 2019