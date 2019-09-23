Developing: Shawano County crews responding to explosion

GRANT, Wis. (WFRV) — Emergency crews in Shawano County are responding to a building explosion on a property in the Town of Grant on Verg Road near County M.

Local 5’s reporter on the scene, Rhonda Foxx, says the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a home explosion around 4 p.m. Monday.

“Numerous area fire departments did respond to that,” says Gordon Kowaleski, a detective sergeant with the Shawano County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say four people have been airlifted.

“There is a lot of damage to the house,” Detective Kowaleski says.

There are no safety concerns for residents in the area, but Verg Road will remain closed for some time.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation will be turned over to the state’s fire marshal office.

