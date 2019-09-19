UPDATE: Three dead, at least two survivors following FdL house fire

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — Three people have died following a house fire in Fond du Lac Thursday.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary tells Local 5 the victims were occupants of the group home for cognitively disabled people.

Chief O’Leary adds at least two survived the fire.

Crews were called to the fire around 6 a.m. in the 600 block of Military Road.

A witness who called in the fire reportedly banged on the house to alert the residents. Two occupants were out safely and were under the care on an off-duty Wisconsin State Trooper who was in the area.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire but say they believe the fire started on the front porch.

It is currently unknown how many people lived in the home at the time of the fire.

Chief O’Leary says they will be investigating whether or not faulty fire alarms were a factor.

One dead in FdL fire, crews searching for others

THURSDAY 9/19/19 9:22 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) — One person is dead in a Thursday morning house fire.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue confirmed the report on their Twitter page. Authorities are now searching for more possible victims in the house.

Two unaccounted for in Fond du Lac House fire

THURSDAY 9/19/2019 7:00 a.m.

Two people are reportedly unaccounted for in an early morning house fire.

According to Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue, the fire is at a home on 613 S. Military Rd. Officials received a 9-1-1 call on the fire at approximately 6:03 a.m. Authorities are now searching for the missing individuals.

Local 5 will continue to provide you with updates on this page as it becomes available.