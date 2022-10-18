GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Packers players are showing once again that they also work in the community aside from Lambeau Field.

Local 5 News was at Paul’s Pantry earlier today where Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell is now part of the Campbell’s Soup program called Chunky Sacks Hunger.

Every Campbell tackle means 25 Campbell’s Soup products will be donated to Paul’s Pantry.

“The reality of it is, people are going through things in real life so me being able to come in here and bring a little bit of joy to their lives, and them seeing me stocking the shelves, it’s a pretty cool experience,” said Campbell.

So far, Campbell has scored eight thousand items for Paul’s Pantry.