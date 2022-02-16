(WFRV) – The lawyer of Dezman Ellis, who shot and killed a man at the Fox River Mall last year, has withdrawn his council.

Outagamie Circuit Court has released a letter written by Ellis in February. In the letter, Ellis claims he was misled by his attorney who “promised me I was going to receive 15 years.”

Ellis was sentenced to 40 years in prison and 25 years of extended supervision earlier this month.

Ellis goes on to write in his letter that he alleges his attorney “literally told me ‘The judge has put a cap on your offer, which means he’s bonded by the law and can’t go over 15 years.'” Ellis goes on to say his “life has been cheated and taken from me.”

Ellis alleges his lawyer had lied to him and gave false information. He then states he would like to file for “ineffective assistance of counsel due to reckless disregard of a client’s constitutional right.”

In more documents released by the court, it says Attorney Scott Ceman had petitioned the court to allow him to “withdraw as counsel for the Defendant due to an irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

Based on the conflict, the court ordered Ceman to be withdrawn. It is unknown who will fill the position.